Sri Lankan workers in UAE trafficked to Myanmar cybercrime camps, authorities warn

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF) has issued a warning regarding a spike in cases of Sri Lankans being referred to cybercrime camps in Myanmar.

According to the NAHTTF, recent reports have revealed that Sri Lankan citizens, particularly those living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are being targeted by human traffickers who falsely promise high-paying jobs, particularly in the IT sector.

As per NAHTTF’s latest findings, traffickers lure skilled IT professionals under the pretense of lucrative foreign job opportunities. Victims are taken to places like Dubai for supposed interviews, only to be illegally transported and forced into cybercrime operations in Myanmar.

Investigations into these cybercrime camps have uncovered severe human rights abuses, with detainees facing both mental and brutal physical torture, including electrocution, the NAHTTF said in a statement.

Thus, NAHTTF urges the public to be cautious, avoid traveling abroad on tourist visas for employment, and to use only authorized agencies for overseas job placements. Violating these guidelines can increase vulnerability to illegal trafficking and is also against the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau Act, it added.

To combat these trafficking networks, NAHTTF is calling on the public for support in several ways:

- Use only legal channels: Ensure migration for employment is handled through licensed agencies.

- Stay alert: Report any suspicious activities to authorities.

- Protect at-risk individuals: Inform relevant authorities if you know Sri Lankan workers who may be in danger or those abroad in similar situations.

To report any similar suspicious activities, the public is encouraged to contact NAHTTF through the following channels:

-Hotline: 0112102570 / 076 844 7700

-Email: nahttfsrilanka@gmail.com

All information provided will be handled with strict confidentiality, the NAHTTF noted.