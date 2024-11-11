President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process can be completed by December.

Speaking at a public rally in Gampaha today (11), he outlined the government’s plan to achieve financial stability amid ongoing economic challenges.

“Our restructuring process is nearly complete, with only a small amount left to finalize,” President Dissanayake stated.

He assured that by 2028, the country would be in a position to start repaying the restructured debt, as calculations are already underway to manage these future obligations.

The President further highlighted that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka shortly after the upcoming general election to conduct a third review of the economic recovery program.

He expressed confidence that this review would be wrapped up by the end of January or early February 2025, paving the way for a more stable economic foundation.