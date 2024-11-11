Court orders to expedite tax probes on Piumi Hansamali and Aura Lanka chairman

Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe has ordered the Inland Revenue Department today (11) to expedite its investigations into actress Piumi Hansamali and Aura Lanka Chairman Viranjith Thambugala.

The directive came as the case filed by the Inland Revenue Department under Section 190 of the Inland Revenue Act was brought before the court.

The investigation seeks to determine if any offenses under section 190 of the Inland Revenue Act were committed by the two individuals in question.

The counsel representing the Department of Revenue informed the court that a search warrant had been issued to examine documents at the residences of both individuals, but they were not present at their homes during the searches.