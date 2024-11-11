Dilith offers president a practical plan to solve Sri Lankas debt crisis

November 11, 2024   10:16 pm

Gampaha District parliamentary candidate and leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Dilith Jayaweera, stated that he has a practical plan to address Sri Lanka’s ongoing debt crisis and is ready to assist the President in repaying the debt through this plan.

Jayaweera made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Maharagama today (11).

“We want to bring this country to a positive state. That is why ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ is here. We are the political force of the developing people. Our goal is to inspire the nation to rise up and move forward, not to fill their minds with fantasies, hate, and anger. This is not the politics we need,” Jayaweera said.

He emphasized that eliminating corruption and prosecuting wrongdoers is the first step toward national development. He criticized other political groups for focusing on social media campaigns, contrasting their approach with the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ movement’s focus on real change.

“We will not drag the President down. Instead, we offer a strategic plan to deal with the debt crisis. If the President genuinely wants to fulfill his promises, we are ready to work together to implement a plan that addresses the financial challenges the country faces,” Jayaweera added.

He further stressed the importance of boosting entrepreneurship, exports, and production, and strategically managing the nation’s wealth to address the looming economic issues. According to Jayaweera, achieving a target of $150 billion by 2029 will require cooperation and the involvement of those in Parliament who truly love the country. 

“Only through such efforts can we save Sri Lanka,” he added.

