Red alert issued for sea areas from Mannar to Pottuvil

July 17, 2019   03:48 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a high-risk level advisory for the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota.
 
The department says there is a high possibility of increased wind speed up to 70-80 kmph and very rough at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil.

The Natural Hazards & Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department has advised the fishermen not to venture into the aforementioned sea areas from 05.30 p.m. on 17th July 2019 to 05.30 a.m. on 20th July 2019.

The department has further cautioned the naval communities to be vigilant in this regard.

