Traffic on Southern Expressway diverted at Kahathuduwa exit

July 17, 2019   04:15 pm

UPDATE (05.10 PM): The Southern Expressway has been cleared of the bowser, which toppled near Kahathuduwa, and the traffic on the road has been restored, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said. 

 


A bowser truck has toppled on the Southern Expressway near Kahathuduwa today (17), says the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Hence, the traffic on the expressway from Matara to Colombo has been temporarily diverted from Kahathuduwa exit, the Director of the Southern Expressway Management and Maintenance, S. Opanayake said.

The toppled bowser will be removed without delay from the expressway to clear the road, Mr Opanayake further stated.

