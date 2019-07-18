Water cut for several areas on Friday

July 17, 2019   04:37 pm

A water cut will be imposed in Kelaniya and several surrounding areas from 8 am to 5 pm on Friday (19), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The Water Board stated that the water cut is imposed due to a maintenance activity of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be experienced in the Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha area, Peliyagoda Urban Council area, Wattala Urban Council area, Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha area, Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha area, Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha area, Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha area, Ja Ela Pradeshiya Sabha area, Ja-Ela Municipal Council area, Katunayake/Seeduwa Urban Council area and a part of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

