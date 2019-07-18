All national cricket team coaches urged to step down

-

The Minister of Sports, Harin Fernando, has requested Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to urge all coaches of the national team to step down following the Bangladesh tour.

The Minister has informed this to the SLC via a letter.

Reportedly, the letter further says that the contracts of the relevant coaches will be reviewed as well.

When Ada Derana inquired the Minister on the matter, he stated that there are many more decisions that have been taken for the development of the game.

Meanwhile, Minister and former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Arjuna Ranatunga stated that the game was destroyed within the 4 years under the current government.