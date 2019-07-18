Showery and windy conditions to enhance until July 20

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility of enhanced showery and windy conditions over South-western part and in central hilly areas of the island and over the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas till 20th July.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island, it said.

Strong gusty winds up to (50-60) kmph are likely over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces, fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces while showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

Very heavy rainfall above 150 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Sea Area:

Showery and windy conditions are likely to be enhanced in the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island till 20th July 2019.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 50-60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Mannar toPottuvil via Colombo and wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas and naval communities are also requested to be vigilant till 05.30 a.m. on 20th July 2019.