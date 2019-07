-

Teachers’ associations have decided to call in sick for today (18) and tomorrow (19) to launch a two-day token strike.

The Secretary of All Ceylon Graduate Teachers’ Association E.M.J.S. de Seram said the trade union action is based on salary issues and several other demands.

However, the Secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin said 27 teachers’ associations would not render support to this trade union action.