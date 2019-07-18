Three nabbed with over 2000kg of tobacco & Beedi leaves

-

Naval personnel have apprehended 3 persons, who had been illegally transporting Kendu (Beedi) and tobacco leaves at Mandativu Junction in Jaffna.

The suspects were arrested yesterday (17) at the roadblock manned by the Northern Naval Command.

The naval personnel had searched a suspicious lorry at the roadblock and uncovered 1359kg of Kendu leaves packed in 44 parcels and 1034kg of tobacco leaves packed in 31 parcels.

The arrest was made when the haul was being transferred from Kayts to Jaffna by the lorry, the Navy said.

The suspects, aged 37-47, were identified as the residents of Galewela area.

The suspects and the haul along with the lorry were to be handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs-Jaffna for further investigation, the Navy said.