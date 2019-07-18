Talks with Postal Minister fail; token strike continues

-

The discussions held with Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs Abdul Haleem have failed, the postal trade unions stated.

The 48-hour token strike launched by the postal workers at the Central Mail Exchange at 4.00 pm on the 16th of July will continue until 4.00 pm this evening (18), the Convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance Chinthaka Bandara said.

Recruitment, promotions, and salaries are lost under the Recruitment Procedure implemented in accordance with 6/2006 Salary Circular and the postal administration and the government has been pressuring 26,000 postal employees for 13 years, according to the postal trade unions.

The functions of the Central Mail Exchange had come to a temporary stop owing to the token strike. Hence, nearly 200,000 mails have been piled up at the Central Mail Exchange, the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance said.

As the discussions with the subject minister had failed, the postal trade unions emphasized that they would continue with the token strike.