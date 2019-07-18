UN Special Rapporteur to arrive in SL today

-

Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, UN Special Rapporteur on Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association is set to arrive in Sri Lanka today (18)

The UN special rapporteur’s official visit is scheduled from 18 to 26 July 2019.

The purpose of the visit is to assess rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association in the country, the United Nations Sri Lanka said.

“We have seen a commendable effort to expand civic space in Sri Lanka, the establishment of strong and independent institutions, and noticeable strides towards truth and reconciliation in the country,” Voule said.

“I hope that my visit will aid in the further strengthening of public freedom, at a conjuncture where the country has had to face important challenges, including the recent and tragic Easter terrorist attacks.”

The Special Rapporteur will visit Colombo, along with provinces in the North, South and East of the country.

During his nine-day visit, the expert will meet with Government officials, representatives of the judiciary, legislature, media, civil society and trade unions, as well as with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

He will also meet representatives of the United Nations system and other international organisations, along with other stakeholders in the country.

Voule said he would assess a number of issues related to the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, including their intersection with the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, limitations placed on these rights in the context of counter-terrorism and emergency legislation, and the exercise of these rights in online spaces.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm on 26 July at the United Nations Compound in Colombo to present his preliminary observations.

The United Nations Sri Lanka said that access to the conference will be limited to journalists.

The independent expert will present a comprehensive report on his visit to the 44th session of the Human Rights Council in June 2020.