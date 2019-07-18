18-hour water cut tomorrow

-

An 18-hour water cut will be imposed in Kelaniya and several surrounding areas from 8.00 am tomorrow (19) to 2.00 am on Saturday (20), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The water cut is being imposed due to a maintenance activity of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Water Board stated.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for the areas mentioned below: