18-hour water cut tomorrow
July 18, 2019 11:22 am
An 18-hour water cut will be imposed in Kelaniya and several surrounding areas from 8.00 am tomorrow (19) to 2.00 am on Saturday (20), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.
The water cut is being imposed due to a maintenance activity of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Water Board stated.
Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for the areas mentioned below:
- Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha area
- Peliyagoda Urban Council area
- Wattala Urban Council area
- Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha area
- Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha area
- Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha area
- Ja-Ela Municipal Council area
- Katunayake/Seeduwa Urban Council area
- Part of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area