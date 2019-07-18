Presidential Commission members to visit dairy farms in Matale

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry, probing fraud and corruption at state institutions including, is set to engage in an observation visit at several dairy farms in Matale area today (18).

The chairman and several other officials of the commission are to be set out on this observation visit.

It is reported that the visit is based on the investigations of the death of the dairy cows imported from Australia.

A complaint was lodged with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry with regard to the imported dairy cows suffering from various diseases being sold for over Rs 500,000 and the deaths of the cows.

Accordingly, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry is set to visit dairy farms at Ilahawela, Kandurugasyaya and Mananwatte areas in Matale district.

The commission stated that this visit would be essential for delivering the decision on the investigations on the matter.