Two spill gates opened in Laxapana Reservoir

Two spill gates opened in Laxapana Reservoir

July 18, 2019   01:02 pm

-

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that two spill gates have been opened in the Laxapana Reservoir, due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

People living downstream are advised to be vigilant in this regard, the DMC said issuing an alert. 

Especially those living in the lower valley areas of the Kelani River and the people who use water from the Kelani River for daily necessities are urged the remain vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile the DMC further said that people who are participating in excursions are also advised to pay close attention to the prevailing weather condition before bathing in any rivers or beaches. 

The general public is requested to contact the DMC’s emergency hotline service (117) for further information. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories