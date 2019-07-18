Body of missing youth who fell off Rumassala recovered

-

The body of one of the youngsters, who was reported missing after falling into the sea while taking selfies at Rumassala in Unawatuna, has been recovered, the Police Media Spokesperson’s office stated.

On Tuesday (16), four youths had fallen off Rumassala and two of the youths were rescued while the other two were reported missing.

The disappeared youths, aged 20-21 years, are residents of Ginimellagaha, Thelikada area.

However, the Navy divers managed to recover the remains of one of the missing youths, while operations are continuing to recover the other youth’s body.

It is reported that the remains are currently placed at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Habaraduwa Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.