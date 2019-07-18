-

The water level of the Kalu Ganga has been observed rising to ‘Alert Level’ in the Ratnapura area, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

People living downstream area advised to remain vigilant in this regard as the water level could reach ‘Flood Level’ if the rainfall to catchment areas continues.

Earlier today, two spill gates were opened in the Laxapana Reservoir, due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

People living downstream were advised to be vigilant in this regard. Especially those living in the lower valley areas of the Kelani River and the people who use water from the Kelani River for daily necessities were urged the remain vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile the DMC further said that people who are participating in excursions are also advised to pay close attention to the prevailing weather condition before bathing in any rivers or beaches.

The general public is requested to contact the DMC’s emergency hotline service (117) for further information.

Meanwhile the Meteorology Department says that the prevailing showery and windy conditions are expected to continue over South-western part and in Central hilly areas of the island and over the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas till July 20.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces while showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, it said.

Very heavy rainfall about 150mm is likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts, while heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

The heavy showery condition over South-western part of the Island, is expected to continue for next 12 hours too.

Following rainfall were recorded between 08.30am and 03.30pm today (18):

Area Rainfall (mm)

Kudawa (Ratnapura district – Kalu Ganga Catchment) - 172.5

Dunkeld estate (Nuwara-eliya – Kelani Ganga Catchment) - 120.0

Alton estate (Nuwara-eliya – Kelani Ganga Catchment) - 119.0

Kandy (NBRO) - 115.0

Lakshapana Tea factory (Kelani Ganga Catchment) - 110.5

Walaboda (Ratnapura district- NBRO) - 107.0

Galaboda(Ratnapura district- NBRO) - 106.0