Two schoolgirls swept away by floodwaters; body recovered

Two schoolgirls swept away by floodwaters; body recovered

July 18, 2019   05:57 pm

-

A school girl has drowned while another is reported missing after they were swept away by floodwaters while crossing a culvert during heavy rain at Torrington Estate in Agarapathana.

Police said that the two girls were returning home from school during heavy rain when they were swept away by floodwaters near the culvert.

The body of one of the girls has been recovered while search operations are continuing for the other missing girl.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories