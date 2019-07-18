Two schoolgirls swept away by floodwaters; body recovered
July 18, 2019 05:57 pm
A school girl has drowned while another is reported missing after they were swept away by floodwaters while crossing a culvert during heavy rain at Torrington Estate in Agarapathana.
Police said that the two girls were returning home from school during heavy rain when they were swept away by floodwaters near the culvert.
The body of one of the girls has been recovered while search operations are continuing for the other missing girl.