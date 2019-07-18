Dates announced for 2019 A/L Exam and Scholarship Exam

-

The Department of Examinations today announced the dates on which the 2019 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination and the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be held across the country and the dates from when tuition classes and seminars for these exams will be banned.

The department said that this year’s Advanced Level Examination will be held from August 05 to August 31 and that the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will take place on August 04, 2019.

A total of 337,704 applicants are to sit for the A/L exam this year at 2,678 examination centers while this includes 198,229 new applicants.

Meanwhile 339,369 applicants will sit for the Scholarship Exam this year while this includes 255,529 Sinhala medium applicants and 83,840 Tamil medium applicants. The exam will be held at 2,995 centers.

The Department of Examinations further said all tuition classes, lectures seminars and workshops related to the 2019 A/L exam will be prohibited from midnight on July 30.

Tuition classes and seminars targeting the Grade 5 Scholarship exam will be prohibited from midnight on July 31, it said.