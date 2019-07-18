Kalu Ganga rising to flood level

-

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that the water level of the Kalu Ganga is currently rising to ‘Flood Level’.

People living in downstream areas including Ratnapura, Ayagama, Kiriella and Elapatha divisional secretariat divisions are advised to move to safer locations due to the threat of floods.

The DMC says that the water level of the Kalu Ganga is nearing flood level a Ratnapura due to the heavy rainfall being experienced in catchment areas of the major river.

The Department of Meteorology predicts that showers will prevail in these areas for the next couple of hours, likely causing the water level to rise even further.

The DMC had previously cautioned people living near the Kalu Ganga in Ratnapura as well as those living in the lowland areas of all connected streams, to remain vigilant regarding the rising water levels.

The general public is requested to contact the DMC’s emergency hotline service (117) for further information.

Flood Warning Forecasting Report at 1830 Hrs on 2019-7-18 by Ada Derana on Scribd