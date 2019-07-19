Aloysius and 7 others served indictments; granted bail

-

The Permanent High Court-at-Bar today served indictments on 8 accused in the the Central Bank bond scam case including Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius.

The defendants were subsequently granted bail by the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was taken up before a bench comprising Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeyaratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne in the Special High Court today (19).

Ada Derana reporter said that no attorneys were present at the hearing on behalf of the first defendant in the case, former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendran, and the tenth defendant, Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa, who also failed to appear before the court.

Following the service of indictments against the 8 accused, the court ordered that they be released on a cash bail of Rs 1 million each and two personal bails of Rs 2.5 million each.

The Trial-at-Bar ordered that one of the two bail signatories should be a relative of the defendant while all 8 of the accused were barred from leaving the country and were also ordered to handover their passports to the court.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana requested the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the chief accused in the case, Arjuna Mahendran, who is absconding and is believed to be in Singapore.

However, after long deliberations, the court announced a decision on the request would be delivered on July 24.

The indictments have been filed on charges pertaining to the Treasury Bond auction on February 27, 2015.

