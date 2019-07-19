Case against Rishads brother: court calls for report of evidence summary

July 19, 2019   01:11 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to submit a report of evidence summary and the inquiry forms in the case filed against Rifkhan Bathiudeen for forging documents to alienate a land of 40 acres, on the 22nd of August.

A complaint was recently lodged by an individual residing in Maradana, alleging that Rifkhan Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, had defrauded a 40-acre land in Talaimannar.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had rejected the submissions of the initial B report presented by the defence during a previous hearing of the case.

The Criminal Investigation Department further told the court that one of the witnesses had reported the signature contained in the land deed in question is not his own.

