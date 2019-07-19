Highest rainfall reported in Dunkeld estate

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the highest rainfall within the past 24 hours ending from 8.30am today was 251.5 mm and it was recorded in Dunkeld estate in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Surface wind were South-westerly to North-westerly and wind speed was (10-70) kmph.



Day maximum temperature values were approximately 040C above normal at Jaffna; approximately 030C above normal at Batticaloa and Vavuniya; approximately 020C above normal at Trincomalee; approximately 050C below normal at Rathnapura; approximately 030C below normal at Katugasthota; approximately 020C below normal at Badulla. Day maximum temperature values were little above/below or about normal elsewhere.



Night minimum temperature values were approximately 020C above normal at Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Ratmalana and Vavuniya. Minimum temperature values were little above or about normal elsewhere.

The maximum temperature 36.8 0C was reported from Vavuniya while the minimum temperature 13.2 0C was reported from Nuwara-Eliya.



The department further said that the prevailing windy conditions over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces are likely to continue.

Very strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph are likely over the island, particularly in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, strong gusty winds up to (50-60) kmph can be expected elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces, it said.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere.

Sea Area:

Showery and windy conditions are likely to continue in the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island until the 21st July morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-westerly to Westerly and speed will be 50 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (80-90) kmph at times.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas and naval communities are also requested to be vigilant until the 21st July morning.