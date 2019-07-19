Body of missing shop owner recovered from Ginigathhena landslide debris

-

The body of the shop owner, who went missing in the landslide that submerged 10 shops in Ginigathhena, was recovered from the debris.

The deceased was identified as a 64-year-old named Kaldeen Mohamed Jamaldeen from Ambagamuwa area. It was reported that he owned a kitchen appliances shop which was also destroyed due to the landslide.

The body was recovered in a joint search operation carried out by the Army and the Police.

The remains are placed at the Nawalapitia Base Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

A part of the Kandy Road, from Ginigathhena Police to the town’s bus stand, was completely closed as the landslide risk still prevails.

It is reported that the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) had, on several occasions, notified these shop owners in the area to evacuate the shops as the area is susceptible to landslides.

The destroyed shops included several grocery stores, vegetable stalls, two restaurants, a salon and a shop selling ornaments.