CCD to probe attack on van by VIP security officers

Acting IGP Chandana Wickremaratne has directed the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to investigate into the incident where VIP security personnel had attacked a van recently at Kalagedihena.

A video recorded on a mobile phone had been widely circulated on social media recently depicting a group of individuals, dressed in white shirts and believed to be VIP security officers, arriving in a white Defender and Prado and attacking a van in the middle of the road at Kalagedihena on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The driver of the van says that the two vehicles in question came from behind him at high speeds and blocked his vehicle in the middle of the road before several individuals in white shirts got out of the vehicles and attacked his van door demanding that he step out.

He also said that they were dressed in clothing similar to VIP security personnel and that there were two other individuals sitting in the backseat of the Prado.

The incident was captures on a mobile phone by one of the passengers inside the van while the footage also shows the license plates (CAG-0550/CAD-8850) of the two vehicles involved.

Ada Derana learns that the Prado (CAG-0550) is registered under the name of Dinesh Nuwan Amaratunga from Ingiriya while the Defender (CAD-8850) is registered under a certain Udam Indula Sampath Bandara Amaratunga also from Ingiriya.

