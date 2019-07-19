Woman and 2 girls dead after tree falls on three-wheeler

Woman and 2 girls dead after tree falls on three-wheeler

July 19, 2019   04:34 pm

-

A woman and two children have been killed after a tree fell on top of a three-wheeler at Sooriyawewa today (19).

Police said that a mother, her young daughter and another small girl were inside the parked three-wheeler when a tree had fallen on top of it due to inclement weather conditions at Karyala Mawatha, Sooriyawewa.

They were immediately removed from the vehicle and rushed to the Sooriyawewa Hospital, however all three of them were pronounced dead on admission. 

The incident had occurred at around 1.45pm today while the deceased are residents of Sooriyawewa.

K.L. Sandya Pushpakanthi (31), her three-year-old daughter Navodya Bandaranaike and Sithmi Sanjana, the 9-year-old daughter of a relative, have been identified as the victims.

The bodies have been placed at the Sooriyawewa Hospital while the postmortem examination is to be carried out today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories