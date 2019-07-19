Nine SSPs promoted to DIG
July 19, 2019 05:11 pm
Nine Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.
A press release issued by the Police Headquarters said that officers have been promoted to the rank with the approval of the National Police Commission based on the marks scored by them during the interviews and seniority.
The following SSPs have been promoted to the rank of DIG:
- SSP D.S.E. Jayasundara – Director of Terrorism Investigation, Ministerial Coordination Division
- SSP K.V.D.A.J. Karawita – Director of Prime Minister’s Security Division
- SSP S.W.M. Senaratne – Director of Research and Development Division
- SSP U.P.A.D.K.P. Karunanayake - Officer in charge of Nugegoda division
- SSP T.C.A. Dhanapala – Director of Narcotics Bureau
- SSP G.M.H.B. Siriwardena – Headquarters Administration Director, Police Headquarters
- SSP P.K.D. Priyantha – Director of Financial Crimes Investigation Division
- SSP N.L.C. Sampath Kumara – State Intelligence Service
- SSP M.N. Sisira Kumara – Officer in charge of Kandy division