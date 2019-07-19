Nine SSPs promoted to DIG

-

Nine Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

A press release issued by the Police Headquarters said that officers have been promoted to the rank with the approval of the National Police Commission based on the marks scored by them during the interviews and seniority.

The following SSPs have been promoted to the rank of DIG: