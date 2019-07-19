Nine SSPs promoted to DIG

Nine SSPs promoted to DIG

July 19, 2019   05:11 pm

-

Nine Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

A press release issued by the Police Headquarters said that officers have been promoted to the rank with the approval of the National Police Commission based on the marks scored by them during the interviews and seniority.

The following SSPs have been promoted to the rank of DIG:

  1. SSP D.S.E. Jayasundara – Director of Terrorism Investigation, Ministerial Coordination Division 
  2. SSP K.V.D.A.J. Karawita – Director of Prime Minister’s Security Division 
  3. SSP S.W.M. Senaratne – Director of Research and Development Division
  4. SSP U.P.A.D.K.P. Karunanayake - Officer in charge of Nugegoda division 
  5. SSP T.C.A. Dhanapala – Director of Narcotics Bureau 
  6. SSP G.M.H.B. Siriwardena – Headquarters Administration Director, Police Headquarters 
  7. SSP P.K.D. Priyantha – Director of Financial Crimes Investigation Division 
  8. SSP N.L.C. Sampath Kumara – State Intelligence Service 
  9. SSP M.N. Sisira Kumara – Officer in charge of Kandy division 
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories