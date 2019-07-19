Ranjan apologizes to Maha Sangha for his controversial statement

-

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake today (19) apologized to Mahanayake and Anunayake theros of Asgiri Chapter for the controversial statement he made regarding Buddhist monks.

The prelates had requested the presence of State Minister Ramanayake with regard to his statement, accordingly, the state minister visited the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy today.

Following a discussion held with Mahanayake and Anunayake theros and other monks of the Sangha Sabha, the state minister made an apology over his controversial statement.

Meanwhile, many religious leaders had deplored the state minister’s statement.