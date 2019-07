SLC announces 22-man squad for Bangladesh ODIs; Chandimal left out

-

The likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan, who all missed out on Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 squad, are back for the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Four players – Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis – are exclusions from the squad that travelled to England for the World Cup.

Overall, as many as 10 players (listed below) return to the fifty-over squad after varying duration of stints on the sidelines.

Wanidu Hasaranga

Akila Dananjaya

Amila Aponso

Lakshan Sandakan

Shehan Jayasuriya

Lahiru Kumara

Niroshan Dickwella

Danushka Gunathilaka

Dasun Shanaka

Lahiru Madushanka

29-year-old Dinesh Chandimal, who led the side until as recently as October 2018, has been overlooked once again.

Meanwhile, Nuwan Pradeep, whose World Cup campaign was cut short due to an onset of chickenpox, makes a comeback.

Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh for three ODIs between 23rd July to 31st July.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thissara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka

Source: International Cricket Council (ICC)