Prevailing windy conditions likely to continue - Met. Department

Prevailing windy conditions over the country, particularly over southern half of the island, and North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas are likely to continue today, the Meteorology Department said.

Very strong gusty winds up to (60-70) kmph are likely over the island, particularly in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Gampaha, Colombo and Hambanthota districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Sea Area:

Windy conditions is likely to continue in the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island until the 21st July morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-westerly to Westerly and speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas and naval communities are also requested to be vigilant until the 21st July morning.