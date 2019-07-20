Two youths hit, killed by train

-

Two youths have died after being hit by a train in the Ariviyal Nagar area in Kilinochchi last night.

Ada Derana reporter said that the two youths had been sitting along the rail track and were hit by the night train traveling from Jaffna to Colombo as they attempted to jump aside after seeing the oncoming train.

The deceased persons have been identified as Selvarasa Sajeepan, 18, a resident of Mullaitivu, and Anandasami Nilavan, 28, a resident of Valvettithurai, while their remains have been placed at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

The postmortem examination is to be carried out today while Kilinochchi Police is conducting investigations.

The incident had resulted in a minor train delay on the line, however services have now resumed back to normal.