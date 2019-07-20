Another suspect surrenders over attack on van in Kalagedihena

-

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident where several VIP security personnel had attacked a van on the Colombo-Kandy road at Kalagedihena, after he surrendered to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) this morning.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Marcus Peter Ruwan, 26, a resident of Kalutara.

Meanwhile police yesterday found the Defender vehicle, involved in the attack, at a residence in Maharagama.

The driver of the Defender and another individual were arrested after the duo surrendered to CCD. They were identified as a 45-year-old and a 32-year-old from Mathugama and Polonnaruwa.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana Wickremaratne yesterday (19) directed the CCD to investigate into the incident.

A video recorded on a mobile phone had been widely circulated on social media recently depicting a group of individuals, dressed in white shirts and believed to be VIP security officers, arriving in a white Defender and Prado and attacking a van in the middle of the road at Kalagedihena on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The driver of the van said that the two vehicles in question came from behind him at high speeds and blocked his vehicle in the middle of the road before several individuals in white shirts got out of the vehicles and attacked his van door demanding that he step out.

He also said that they were dressed in clothing similar to VIP security personnel and that there were two other individuals sitting in the backseat of the Prado.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone by one of the passengers inside the van while the footage also shows the license plates (CAG-0550/CAD-8850) of the two vehicles involved.

Ada Derana learns that the Prado (CAG-0550) is registered under the name of Dinesh Nuwan Amaratunga from Ingiriya while the Defender (CAD-8850) is registered under a certain Udam Indula Sampath Bandara Amaratunga also from Ingiriya.