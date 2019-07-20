Postal workers to launch sick-leave protest

-

Postal workers will engage in ‘sick-leave’ trade union action for 24 hours from midnight tomorrow (21), according to postal trade unions.

The trade union action is being launched based on several demands including the resolving of salary issues while postal workers across the country are expected to call in sick on Monday (22).

General Secretary of the Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Association, H.K. Kariyawasam, stated that they will have to resort to continuous strike action if authorities fail to immediately provide solutions for their issues.