Motorcyclist dies after coconut tree falls on him

July 20, 2019   02:59 pm

-

A motorcyclist has died after a coconut tree fell on him in Ratgama while he was riding the motorcycle from Colombo towards Galle.

Police said that the incident had taken place at Overkanda in Ratgama police division at around 8.45 p.m. last night.

The deceased has been identified as a 41-year-old father of two from Hapugala.

The body has been placed at the Karapitiya Hospital while Ratgama Police is conducting further investigations. 

