The Railways Department says that 08 train journeys scheduled to run tonight have been cancelled.

It said that the trains were cancelled due to repairs to be carried out along the main line at the Godagama railway crossing between Polgahawela and Pothuhera.

Four trains from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai, Batticaloa, Talaimannar and Trincomalee as well as four trains from those stations to Colombo Fort have been cancelled.