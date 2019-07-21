Easter Sunday attacks: Rs 265 million in compensation paid so far

-

The Sri Lankan Government says that compensation amounting 265 million Rupees in total has been paid so far to the victims and their families in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Development Communications Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office today issued a press release on the progress of the compensation payments to the victims of the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks

According to the data issued by the Office for Reparations on July 18, the Government has paid total amount of 265 million Rupees so far to the victims and their families.

It said that Rs 199,350,000 was paid for 201 victims killed in the attacks out of 263 total deaths reported while Rs 66,437,500 has been paid for 442 injured persons out of total number of 503 injured.

So far compensation was not claimed for 43 foreigners who were reported dead consequence to the attack, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs has released Rs 25,000,000 to the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy as an advance payment for the renovation of three places of worship that were damaged due to the terrorist attack.

Rs 10,000,000 each were paid as an advance for the renovations of Sr. Sebastian’s Church in Katupapitiya, Negombo and St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Colombo while Rs 5,000,000 was paid for the Zion Church, Batticaloa.

Three months has passed since the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.