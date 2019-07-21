At least 8 killed in heavy rainfall; several houses damaged

-

At least eight people were killed and over 700 houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in central and southern regions in the country on Saturday, according to officials.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing inclement weather since Thursday and is likely to witness continuous rain for a few days in the central, western and southwestern regions.

Pradeep Kodippily, the Disaster Management Centre’s spokesman said, “Seven deaths were reported from the central hill areas. Landslide warnings have been issued in the central hill areas”.

Kodippily further said the people have been warned of the impending landslides in the southwestern hilly region of Imbulpe in the Ratnapura district.

The eighth death was reported when a tree fell on a motorcycle from the Southern part of the country, police said.

Fishing society groups said around 200 fishermen with their 30 boats are believed to be trapped in the gusty winds in the seas.

They had ventured for fishing from the western coastal regions on Thursday.

