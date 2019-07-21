UNP to enter into new alliance

UNP to enter into new alliance

July 21, 2019   10:03 am

-

The United National Party (UNP) has made a decision to arrive at an alliance with several other political parties to challenge the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, the alliance will be signed on the 5th of August at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne stated that the alliance will be operated under a leadership board.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories