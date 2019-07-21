UNP to enter into new alliance

-

The United National Party (UNP) has made a decision to arrive at an alliance with several other political parties to challenge the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, the alliance will be signed on the 5th of August at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne stated that the alliance will be operated under a leadership board.