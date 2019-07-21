Unidentified gunman kills 26-year-old in Rathgama

July 21, 2019   11:10 am

A person who has been shot at near the junction towards the Kekilla Mandiya in Rathgama has been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital over critical injuries.

However, the 26-year-old victim had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the hospital.

Reportedly, the murdered male is a resident of Wewadeniya-Kapumulla in Rathgama.

The gunman has not yet been identified, stated the Police.

The body is currently kept at the Karapitiya hospital mortuary and the post mortem will be held today (21).

Further investigations on the shooting are carried out by the Rathgama Police.

