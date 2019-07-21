Final report of PSC released in August

-

The final report of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombings is set to be released within the first two weeks of August.

A member of the Committee told Ada Derana that a definite date has not yet been set for the release of the report.

However, all is being planned for the report to be released within the first 2 weeks of August, the spokesman said.

He said that a specific date for the release of the final report would be announced after the preliminary work is completed.

Meanwhile, the next session of the Parliamentary Select Committee will commence at 10 am on the 24th of July.

Head of the State Intelligence Service Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera, Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara, and a Police Inspector of TID Tharanga Pathirana are set to testify before the Committee at the session.

Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri assured that the identity of the intelligence officers would not be revealed at the committee meetings.