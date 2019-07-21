STF nabs 3 for entering Udawalawa park with firearms
Three persons who had illegally the Udawalawa National Park with firearms have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).
The arrests have been made during a raid conducted by the Sooriyawewa camp members of the STF within the Udawalawe National Park near Hambegamuwa and Thanamalwila areas.
The suspects have been arrested with locally manufactured firearms.
A 12-bore firearm and 2 firearms that use gun powder have been taken into the custody of the STF.
The 3 suspects have been handed over to the Udawalawa Wildlife Conservation Department officers for onward investigations, stated the STF.