STF nabs 3 for entering Udawalawa park with firearms

-

Three persons who had illegally the Udawalawa National Park with firearms have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).

The arrests have been made during a raid conducted by the Sooriyawewa camp members of the STF within the Udawalawe National Park near Hambegamuwa and Thanamalwila areas.

The suspects have been arrested with locally manufactured firearms.

A 12-bore firearm and 2 firearms that use gun powder have been taken into the custody of the STF.

The 3 suspects have been handed over to the Udawalawa Wildlife Conservation Department officers for onward investigations, stated the STF.