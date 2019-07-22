Showers expected in Central & Sabaragamuwa provinces

-

Prevailing strong windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce from 24th July, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers may occur in the other parts of the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph at times are likely over the Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa, the Meteorology Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. These sea areas will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island and these sea areas will be fairly rough at times as wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.