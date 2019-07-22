Cardinal dismayed by state ministers comment on Buddhist priests

July 22, 2019   10:33 am

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says that he is ashamed of the “so-called” Catholic state minister’s controversial comment against Buddhist priests.

Cardinal Ranjith, addressing a religious event held at the Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya, pointed out that these politicians are attempting to adopt a secular culture.

The event was held in remembrance of the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking further, Cardinal Ranjith again called for the authorities to complete investigation on the Easter Sunday attacks.

