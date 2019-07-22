Beliatta PS Chairman arrested

July 22, 2019   10:40 am

Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Cyril Munasinghe has been arrested by the Police, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The Chairman is accused of assaulting a former Pradeshiya Sabha member on the 18th of July inside the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha premises.

Accordingly, he has been arrested after surrendering to the police, this morning (22), stated the Police.

The suspect will be presented before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today.

Beliatta Police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.

