I never said Gotabaya would be presidential candidate  Mahinda

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa points out that he has never stated that former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be the next presidential candidate.

He mentioned this to the media following a program held at the BMICH, Colombo.

Speaking on the passing of three months since the Easter attacks, he stated that victims of the attack are still dying on hospital beds. The government pays no proper attention to the, he added.

The Opposition Leader further stated that some claim that the national security is ensured while some say it’s not.

He points out that former Army Commander Field Marshal MP Sarath Fonseka states that terrorism hasn’t been curbed completely as of yet