Intelligence service should be restructured  PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the intelligence service should be restructured. He pointed out that Sri Lanka’s security laws need to be amended as in foreign countries.

The Premier mentioned this attending the function held for the 97th International Co-operative Day held in Matara, yesterday (21).

Wickremesinghe says that he expects to introduce new laws as the existing laws were inadequate to prevent the re-emergence of terrorism in the country.

He pointed out that ISIS terrorism cannot be defeated in the same way the LTTE terrorism was defeated and that Sri Lanka needs new laws for it.

Although it is being said that the existing laws are adequate, there is a need for new laws in the face of new terrorism, he further said.