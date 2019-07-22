Recently intercepted 270kg-heroin racket steered from Welikada Prison - President

-

The Welikada Prison has become the main obstacle to efforts of creating a better society for the future generation, President Maithripala Sirisena has said.

The President added that the investigations into the recent apprehension 270 kg of heroin by the Navy revealed that the activities were operated from the Welikada Prison.

The Department of Criminal Investigation has launched a special probe on this, President continued.

He made these comments addressing a gathering at Reggie Ranatunga Vidyalaya in Minuwangoda today (22).

“Education is the main instrument in building a better world. The free education system in this country has ensured the right to education of every child. Every effort was taken to strengthen the education sector during last four years amidst many challenges,” President further said.

President commented that he had launched special programmes to curtail fraud and corruption as well as to prevent attempts to destroy children of this country.

Addressing the students President assured that he will not bow down to any pressure and continue the efforts to create a better country for our children.

The President inspected the newly built ‘Vijaya Maithri Na Himi Commemoration Building’ at the School and signed the special guest book at the venue and observed the activities of the students.

President Sirisena also planted a sapling at the premises of the school to mark his visit, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Delivering a special sermon Most Venerable Nedagamuwe Wijaya Maithree Nayake Thero said that whatever allegations were levelled against President Maithripala Sirisena at present, he is rendering a great service to the country. The Thero pointed out that it is the responsibility of all those who love the country to join in strengthening the President’s agenda without deviating from personal political views.

People’s representatives of the area including Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ruwan Ranatunga, Ajith Basnayake, Ranjith Somawansa, Gampaha District Secretary Sunil Jayalath, Principal Dinesh Samaratunga, staff of the school, parents and past pupils were also present on this occasion, the PMD stated further.