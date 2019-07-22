SLPP to sign MoU with 10 political parties

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is due to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 10 other recognized political parties, states the Chairman of the SLPP, Prof. G. L. Peiris.

Attending a press conference held today (22), Prof. Peiris stated that the relevant MoU will be signed on the 26th of July.

The MoU will be signed on working together to win future elections, according to the Chairman.

He further said that the SLPP has carried out discussions with 18 registered political parties that do not represent the parliament with regard to arriving at MoUs.

The MoU with the rest of the parties will be signed in the near future, he added.