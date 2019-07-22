-

“Just within three weeks, we were able to completely destroy terrorism and arrest those who were linked to terrorist activities. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the intelligence units did an excellent job in conducting the probes in this regard,” President Maithripala Sirisena said today (22).

President Sirisena made these comments addressing “Sathviru Abhiman 2019” event held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this evening to grant welfare benefits to war heroes.

Despite the unnecessary criticisms and insults levelled at the government, the attacks took place as the two leading officials, who were supposed to have taken preventive measures regarding the attacks, failed to fulfil their respective responsibilities and duties, the President added.

Although investigations are currently being carried out on the two officials, the President said he noticed certain comments yesterday, the day which marked the three- month remembrance of the tragic attacks on Easter Sunday, calling for the government to resign as the investigations are not properly carried out.

The President stressed that he would resign when his tenure comes to an end and that he would contest in another election again if required.

Deploring the statement which said that the country’s leaders are without a backbone, the President emphasized that he has already proved his strength of character on the 8th January 2015.

The President spoke of the Presidential Commissions of Inquiry he had appointed to look into incidents of corruption in the former government as well as in the incumbent administration as proof of his straightforwardness.

Speaking further, President Sirisena urged not to draw any conclusions regarding Easter Sunday attacks while acting on personal political agendas.

The President said he is ready to talk to whoever wants to confront him regarding any issue that they have with the way how the government handled the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks.

President Sirisena, addressing the gathering, stated that he has the utmost respect for all religious leaders.

The reason as to why others sling mud at him and continue to attack him is that he does not hail from a wealthy, renowned family, the President said.

Although criticisms are necessary, they should not be misleading, the President continued.